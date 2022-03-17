Spencer family plans press conference next week
The attorney representing the family of Peter Spencer has announced plans for a press conference next week.
Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.
March 17, 2000
The Venango County Economic Development Authority unanimously ratified two contracts for construction on 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City at the panel’s meeting this week.
Road work is scheduled to start April 1 along Route 208 between Fryburg and Frills Corners in Washington Township, Clarion County.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, decreased from the previous week.
Morrison
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 16, 2000
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Several topics of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee.
Franklin School District acting superintendent Pat Gavin updated school board members about the status of several initiatives at Monday’s board work session.
March 15, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on congressional work.
An evening of English Country dancing will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball.
Schubert Club — The Junior Schubert Club and the adult Schubert Club combined for the annual student program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
Keystone High School and the Keystone Music Association will present “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
March 14, 2000
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags, while supplies last, beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre is gearing up for its first mainstage production of the 2022 season.
March 13, 2000
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
Drake Well Museum will continue its Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region lecture series Thursday with a presentation by Jan Lauer on Civil War fashion and sewing machines of the 1860s.
March 11, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
Cranberry Township supervisors discussed several matters during their meeting Thursday.
A Tarbell Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Tarbell House in Titusville.
Cooperstown Public Library has received an $8,000 grant from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
Oil City High School will present “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 17-19, in the high school auditorium.
Several students at North Clarion High School participated in the Northwest Region Science Olympiad held Wednesday at Penn State Behrend, where they earned first-place medals in many events.
March 10, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.
A series of six lessons on the card game bridge will begin Tuesday, March 22, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
