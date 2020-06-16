St. Joseph Church scales back 81st annual July 4th event

In order to protect the health and safety of guests and volunteers due to COVID-19, and in compliance with state-mandated regulations, the 81st annual St. Joseph 4th of July Celebration will be scaled back to include only online and mail-based activities for 2020.
"Even though Clarion County is in the 'green phase,' we're still limited to a maximum of 250 people per event" said committee member Rob Gatesman. "We have nearly 300 volunteers alone on that day, and that puts us over the limit already," he said.