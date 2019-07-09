LUCINDA - Gina Seitz of Lucinda was the grand prize winner at the 80th annual 4th of July Celebration held at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda. She won $5,000.
The other top winners in the drawing were Steve Mauersburg of Owings, Maryland, who won $2,000; and Ben Strickenberger of Oil City, who won $1,000.
Other winners included Leroy Armagost of Lucinda, Max Wolbert of Cranberry, Ann Huebert of Lucinda, Bill Nebinski of Knox, Ron Rapp of Miola, Andrea Grolemund of Punxsutawney and Rob Bauer of Lucinda.
Winners in the Rosary Society's quilt raffle included Darline Flick of Leeper, Donna Hamil of Emlenton, Linda McCloskey of Lucinda, Karen McGriffin of Emlenton and Pat Holford of Westminster, Maryland.
The super 50-50 was won by Dan Guntrum of Rimersburg.
Sara Lander was the overall female winner of the Liberty 5K Run-Walk. The male overall winner was BJ Roth.
Other female winners in their respective age categories were Taylor Dailey, Alexandra Ochs, Jessica Troup, Erika Carpin, Erin Smithley, Pam Baughman and Renee Bodden.
Other male winners in their respective age groups were Brady Pierce, Nate Datko, James Seidle, AJ Mayernik, Todd McGill, Tony Ruth, Al Lander and Frank Rapp.
The annual 4th of July Celebration is a major fundraiser for St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.