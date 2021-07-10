St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
Cathy Allio of Lucinda won the $5,000 grand prize.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
Cathy Allio of Lucinda won the $5,000 grand prize.
Musical homily
July 10, 1999
Horn, Welms and Baum
"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly …
St. Joseph Church in Lucinda has announced winners from its annual 4th of July Celebration.
A free children's bicycle rodeo will be held Saturday, July 24, in Oil City to teach children ages 5 to 12 about bike safety.
A paving project involving a number of streets in Oil City is currently out to bid.
Drake Well Museum and Park will resume its normal five-days-a-week operating hours on Wednesday.
July 9, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
Shoup-Blair
Venango County has received the first half of the $9.8 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
Construction continues in Cranberry Township as multiple projects were discussed at Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors.
Music in Marienville
Antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday for Pennsylvania residents, according to the Venango County treasurer's office.
Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Today
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1963
The annual Venango County employees picnic lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at South Park near the county courthouse in Franklin.
This year's cases
The Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club will host a community service day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…
Rockland High School
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
What can we learn from the pandemic, and how can people find reliable information as they make what could be the most important health decision of their lives in the months to come?
Sugarcreek Borough is now a Second Amendment sanctuary municipality.
July 8, 1999
Oil City Class of 1975
Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres club held their card/games day luncheon recently at the club house on West First Street.
2 Story house @ 6 Carroll Ave., Oil City - $19,000. Motiv…
Amish roofing and construction company is looking to hire…
CLASS A truck driver needed. Must have clean driving reco…
Dependable Personal care aide for a quadriplegic. Part ti…
Pinecrest Country Club, near Brookville, PA seeking to fi…
Reno - Yard Sale - 50 First St. - Thur & Fri., July 1…
Notice: On 6/2/21 a letter was sent to Harry C. Herrlich …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…