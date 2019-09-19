Settlers in the area of what was then called Monroeville had been discussing the possibility of building a church for quite some time. Land was donated and on Sept. 20, 1874, people gathered to worship, pray, praise and lay the cornerstone for St. Mark's Reformed Church of Monroe. (Contributed photo)
St. Mark of Monroe United Church of Christ will celebrate the church's 145th anniversary during a special service Sunday.
The congregation of St. Mark of Monroe United Church of Christ will celebrate the church's 145th anniversary during a special service Sunday.
German-Dutch settlers in 1874 in the area of what was then called Monroeville had been discussing the possibility of building a church for quite some time. The closest church was four miles away in Knox. The Reformed church families of the community petitioned the Pittsburgh Classis for their own church building.