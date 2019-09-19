The congregation of St. Mark of Monroe United Church of Christ will celebrate the church's 145th anniversary during a special service Sunday.

German-Dutch settlers in 1874 in the area of what was then called Monroeville had been discussing the possibility of building a church for quite some time. The closest church was four miles away in Knox. The Reformed church families of the community petitioned the Pittsburgh Classis for their own church building.

