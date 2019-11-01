St. Patrick marks Red Ribbon Week

Padraig Johnson wears multiple caps in order to put "A Cap on Drugs." (Contributed photo)

St. Patrick School in Franklin marked Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23 to 30.

Students wore red one day, had a "Key to Success" coloring contest, a "Sock It to Drugs Day," a "My Future is Bright - No Drug in Sight Day" and put "A Cap on Drugs."

