St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin will hold a Eucharistic procession through downtown Franklin on Sunday.

The procession, which will begin at the church at 3 p.m., is in honor of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, or Corpus Christi, which the Roman Catholic Church celebrates this Sunday.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

Community News

State agencies propose mitigation land bank

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…

Community News

State eliminates Medicaid provider enrollment application backlog

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.

Community News

Pathways expansion project gets conditional OK

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.