St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin will hold a Eucharistic procession through downtown Franklin on Sunday.
The procession, which will begin at the church at 3 p.m., is in honor of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, or Corpus Christi, which the Roman Catholic Church celebrates this Sunday.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the release of silver flies, a new biological control on the Allegheny National Forest, to help combat the non-native, invasive hemlock woolly adelgid.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from Sugarcreek Village residents Shirley Renninger and Martha Riddle during the panel’s meeting Wednesday, and the women discussed the residents’ desire to have a fire siren in the village.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.