The Allegheny River Stone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day concert by Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.

The concert will follow state protocols for social distancing.

Community News

Knox Legion seeks local veterans' names

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX - American Legion Post 720 in Knox is looking for the names of military veterans from the Keystone School District area - names the post can display for the public to see.

Senior box food program seeks new participants

  • From staff reports

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.