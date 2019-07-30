Here is a rundown of winners from the St. Stephen Church festival held over the weekend as part of Oil Heritage Festival activities:

- Big money - Lucy Dolecki

- 50/50 winners - Linda Staup, Cathy Campbell-Sowden, Deb Campman

- Quilt raffle - Sue Williams

- Cooler of cheer - Susan Trout

- SeaWolves tickets - Herb Lux

- OC&T Railroad tickets - Max Dudzic

- Baskets of cheer - Bob Puleo, Mike Lukasiak, Ronald Bickel, Dave Hall

- Baby baskets - Ron and Barb Bickel, Bob and Kathleen Puleo, Matt Goreczny, Tim McIntyre, Terry Chiavoni, Patricia Bickel, Mike and Linda Morrison, Mike Deibert, Jim Marshall

- $25 Heath Market - Karla Yashinski

- $25 Stiller Smokehouse - Regis and Janis Walsh

- $25 Beast Boutique - Tim Shaw

- Pittsburgh baskets - Regina McGrail, Jason VanWormer

- Pirates tickets - Steve Eismont

0
0
0
0
0