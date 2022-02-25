kindergarten registration

Registration for kindergarten classes at St. Stephen School for the 2022-23 school year will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Children who will reach their fifth birthday before Aug. 30 are eligible to enroll for kindergarten at the school.

About People

JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…

Vehicle restrictions planned on interstates

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Venango County program provides help to renters

  • From staff reports

Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.

Getting It Right

There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.

Club Notes

Christian Singles — The Christian Singles group of Oil City’s Second Presbyterian Church has planned several spring activities.

Mill Creek coalition receives watershed award

The Mill Creek Coalition of Clarion and Jefferson counties announced Peter Dalby and Terry Morrow — MCC officers, Trout Unlimited members and retired Clarion University biology faculty members — received the Mayfly Award during the fall meeting of the PA Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Jane Hillard, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryanne Richardson, third.

22 Years Ago - Feb. 19

Feb. 19, 2000Homer Page was crowned Franklin High School King of Hearts at the Sadie Hawkins Dance at the school. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Page of Utica. The event was sponsored by the Knightettes.