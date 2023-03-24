Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah. All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.
“One day I will find the right words, and they will be simple.”
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society’s continuing Speaker’s Forum will host a presentation on the early history of the Venango County area on Saturday at the Oil City Library.
Franklin TOPS
- From staff reports
-
The Erie Philharmonic will return to Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to perform a public concert at the Venango Museum. The concert will feature a string quartet.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Clarion Conservation District hosted an open house at its office in Clarion earlier this week to celebrate National Agricultural Week.
Clarion Commissioner Brosius seeks reelection
Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah. All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.
The annual directors and lot owners meeting for the Rynd Farm Cemetery Association will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Venango Area Chamber, 24 Seneca St., Oil City.
March 24, 2001
Carl and Linda Feely of Cherrytree are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
March 23, 2001
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
- From staff reports
-
The annual Oil City Good Friday Cross Walk is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7.
- From staff reports
-
The 56th Good Friday Laymen’s Service will be held April 7 in Oil City.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members heard from parent Jill Harry at their meeting this week, and she encouraged the school district to invest more into its musical program and positions.
- From staff reports
-
Emily Weaver is well into her second month as the new executive director of Friends of Drake Well Inc.
Thursday, March 23
RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.
March 22, 2001
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Patriots Project will meet at King’s Restaurant in Franklin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event at five of its classroom locations from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
Bridge Buddies
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members heard a report at their work session Monday about a threat assessment simulation training attended by three district employees.
March 21, 2001
- By from staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation by Bruce Howard on his optical program to search for extraterrestrial intelligence, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The annual Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball that features an evening of English Country dancing, will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Oil City Knights of Columbus hall.
- From staff reports
-
The sixth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca Lanes has teamed up with KidsBowlFree.com to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day the business is open in April through October as a way to give back to the community.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
A local business is stepping in to help fill a void and starting to sell fabric by the yard.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The sand works, located south of Kennerdell, began operations in 1890 crushing rocks into sand.
March 20, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
March 19, 2001
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT is searching for volunteers to participate in the department’s Northwest Region Adopt-A-Highway program that involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Honor roll
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 18.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts has announced the debut of vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator Anita Levels in an evening of rhythm and blues, jazz, soul and funk with a quartet of musicians at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Fabric store opens in Seneca
-
2 OC men accused of sexually assaulting boy
-
Franklin falls to Penn Cambria in PIAA playoffs
-
C&S Hardware in Oil City to close
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 22
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Polk boy, 15, facing charges for stabbing brother
-
20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 20
-
5 selected for Franklin High School Hall of Fame