Stars Over Clarion event scheduled

The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest-Clarion will host Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.
Stars Over Clarion combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events that might have occurred in the sky over Clarion.
PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…
WASHINGTON — Allegheny National Forest will receive $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior to plug 48 old oil and gas wells, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the release of silver flies, a new biological control on the Allegheny National Forest, to help combat the non-native, invasive hemlock woolly adelgid.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.