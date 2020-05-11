Hillary Lesay, of Clarion, holds a tray of strawberries at the Clarion Farmers Market on Saturday morning. She will plant strawberries and rhubarb when the weather becomes more seasonal. (By Randy Bartley)
Bill and Pat Young, of Emlenton, were doing a brisk business at the Clarion Farmers Market. Bill Young, who has been a vendor at the market for 22 years, said Saturday's sale was the coldest he has attended. (By Randy Bartley)
Hillary Lesay, of Clarion, holds a tray of strawberries at the Clarion Farmers Market on Saturday morning. She will plant strawberries and rhubarb when the weather becomes more seasonal. (By Randy Bartley)
Bill and Pat Young, of Emlenton, were doing a brisk business at the Clarion Farmers Market. Bill Young, who has been a vendor at the market for 22 years, said Saturday's sale was the coldest he has attended. (By Randy Bartley)
Nature adds a little hail to plants brought to the Clarion Farmers Market on Saturday morning. The succulents were brought to the sale by Twig N' Cooties Nursery, of Lucinda. (By Randy Bartley)
The first day of the Clarion Farmers Market was a success, despite some snow, hail and temperatures in the 20s.
"This is certainly our coldest first day. We have had some colder days in October," said Katie Taggart, manager of the market, which will be held every Saturday throughout summer in the parking lot next to the Clarion County Courthouse.