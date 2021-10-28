State 4-H horse show results announced

4-H logo

The following are the Venango County 4-H exhibitors, class and placings from the 61st annual Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse Show held Sept. 23-26 at the Grange Equine Park in Centre Hall:

Pole Bending Ponies (Ages 8-13): Green, Sadie 2

Toomey co-sponsors amendment that addresses fentanyl

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.

  • From staff reports

Free

  • From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Clarion Chamber leader Becker honored
  • From staff reports

Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.

  • From staff reports

PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.

Wesley Grange fall supper postponed

  • From staff reports

The Wesley Grange fall buckwheat cake and sausage supper has been postponed until next spring because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 infection rate might be in the area in early November.

Valley Grove district hears about future education plan

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A future ready comprehensive plan for the Valley Grove School District, created to provide a consistent strategy for delivering and measuring an education within the district that’s “continuously improving,” is due to be submitted Nov. 30.

Ministry offers free Thanksgiving meals

  • From staff reports

Good Hope and Zion Lutheran Ministry will prepare free Thanksgiving meals for delivery to senior citizens and homebound residents in the Oil City area. Reservations are now being accepted.

Sarah Lynn Hargenrader, daughter of David and Carmen Hargenrader of Moon Township and granddaughter of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going o…

Thompson recovering from COVID-19 at home

  • From staff reports

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson’s office.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…

Club Notes

Zonta Club — Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Oct. 19 at Karma Coffee in Oil City.

Route 8 reconstruction enters final phase

  • From staff reports

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

Kiwanis Club celebration dinner

  • Luka Krneta

The Franklin Kiwanis Club will hold a centennial celebration dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.