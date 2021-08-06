HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced additional steps it is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19.
Effective Monday, incarcerated individuals will be assigned to housing units based on their vaccination status, according to a DOC news release. Additionally, the release said, in-person visitation for the unvaccinated inmate population will be suspended until further notice.
HONORED - Evan Faller of Clarion has been honored as one of the "40 Under 40" by Home Furnishings Business, the leading industry trade magazine. The honor recognizes young industry leaders for their core values, professional excellence, business growth and commitment to the community. Faller…
HARRISBURG - The Wolf administration announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and educational resources at fairs across the state, including the Crawford County Fair later this month.
Sugarcreek Borough solicitor Brian Spaid is putting the word out that anyone who wants to call police to report an issue in their municipality needs to work with authorities and be willing to go to court and to testify.
ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…
The Douglas C-53 Skytrooper was on the factory floor in Santa Monica, California, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and was accepted by the Army Air Corps weeks later in January 1942 and sent to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C.