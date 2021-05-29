HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania officials on Friday announced the state has had one of its mildest flu seasons on record. The season ended May 22.

"As we end the flu season this year with fewer than 4,000 cases, I want to emphasize that this is one of the mildest flu seasons on record for Pennsylvania," Acting Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a news release. "The previous season was higher than usual with more than 130,900 cases of flu. That is a stark difference from where we ended in 2021."

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,489 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,419 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,172 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 24, with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…

PASSHE will hold 4 public hearings on integrations
Community News

PASSHE will hold 4 public hearings on integrations

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones

  • From staff reports

Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…