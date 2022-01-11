HARRISBURG — Clarion County will receive $500,000 to help with existing owner-occupied housing, in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.

The money is a portion of $8,210,240 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Community News

Entry deadline extended for Nature Art Showcase

The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.

About People
Community News

About People

APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Haddie Rose Rivas
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Haddie Rose Rivas

  • From staff reports

Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

'Roe V Wade' movie to be shown Jan. 28

  • From staff reports

The Life Center is hosting a viewing of “Roe V Wade,” a PG-13 movie about the 1973 court decision on legalized abortion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eight TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.