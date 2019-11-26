HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced up to $20 million in grants are available to prepare students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and computer science (CS).
"PAsmart is strategically investing in science and technology education so students get the skills they need for emerging jobs in high demand," Wolf said in a news release. "The grants encourage businesses and schools to develop partnerships that focus education on the knowledge students will need to succeed in growing industries."