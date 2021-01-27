HARRISBURG - Three area school districts were among 59 statewide that received grants for the purchase of food service equipment.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, which awarded more than $875,000 in grants statewide, gave the Franklin Area School District $9,466 for a dishwasher booster heater at Franklin Are High School, according to a PDE news release.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, announced prior to Monday's reorganization meeting that she is again pursuing an agenda focusing on all human life.
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.