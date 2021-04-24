State lifts hold on use of J&J vaccine

Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Last week, the department recommended the pause in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further guidance from the CDC and FDA was available as the federal agencies continued to review the incidents of rare blood clots that occurred within two weeks of receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…