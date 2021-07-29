HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.
"Ticks are most active during warmer months, which is why we typically see more instances of tick bites and cases of tick-borne diseases this time of year," said Dr. Denise Johnson, the state's acting physician general. "This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis," Johnson added.
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion.
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.