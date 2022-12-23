Pennsylvania state police are reminding pet owners that they are required to provide their animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.

“Basic needs include the proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as clean, unfrozen water to avoid dehydration,” Cpl. Michael Spada, a state police animal cruelty officer, said. “Animals need just as much water in the winter as they do in the summer for their bodies to process food and help keep the natural metabolism working.”

Oil Region National Heritage Area reauthorized

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.

About People

CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…

UPMC Christmas tree babies

Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.

Business group honors Hutchinson

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.

About People

DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Coefields Corners traffic light down

  • From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.