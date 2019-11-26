State police to step up seat belt enforcement

Pennsylvania State Troopers are participating in the "Click It or Ticket" traffic enforcement program from today through Sunday, Dec. 8, according to a news release from the police.
During this program, police adopt a "zero-tolerance policy" toward a violation of the state's seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement, the release said, police in Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.