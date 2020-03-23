Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Robert Evanchick said Sunday that state police will enforce Gov. Tom Wolf's order of closing "non-life-sustaining businesses."
"Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate," Evanchick said in a press release. "But our message is clear. COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public."