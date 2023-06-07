State provides some tips while wildfire smoke raises concerns

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.
The Department of Environmental Protection declared a code red air quality action day Wednesday for fine particulate matter for the entire state.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
The state Department of Environmental Education has awarded a little more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including two in Forest County and one in Jefferson County.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.