HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

The Department of Environmental Protection declared a code red air quality action day Wednesday for fine particulate matter for the entire state.

State provides some tips while wildfire smoke raises concerns

  • From staff reports

Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15

  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.