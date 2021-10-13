According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
The average increases, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12 were reported from Venango County, where there were 305 cases, or an average of 43.5 cases per day; Clarion County, where there were 201 cases, or an average of 28.7 cases per day; and Forest County, where there were 11 cases, or an average of 1.5 cases per day.
Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.