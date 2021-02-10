State reports data server issues

According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were not impacted by the server maintenance.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
Glenn R. "Dick" and Mary F. McElhattan of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
The VA Clinic on the Oil City-Franklin Road has been administering COVID vaccinations to veterans who qualify.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County is planning to bring in an interim warden for the Venango County jail until a new warden is hired.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert with Acoustic Earle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
PUNXSUTAWNEY - The State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) has cited four local bars and taverns for various offenses related to being open during a state-ordered, COVID-19-related, shutdown.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners approved two applications Tuesday for projects designed to aid economic development in the region.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.
- From staff reports
-
Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries are reopening for public access Monday, Feb. 15.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest is pressing hard on state health officials to provide large shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to begin scheduling clinics to administer the vaccine.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Donna Whitton of Newmansville. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Venango Technogy Center were recognized for the second nine weeks marking period. The students recognized earned a grade of 93% or higher:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Here is a list of the United Way-sponsored learning hubs in Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Residents on a portion of Division Street in Oil City will be surveyed next week to determine eligibility for a street paving project.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Belles Lettres - Carlin Almes and Sis Enos drew the winning ticket numbers for the recent raffle held at the Belles Lettres Club.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Hospital will close its inpatient obstetrical unit and open a Women's Care Center at BHS Clarion Trinity Point.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has listed information on its website as to area COVID-19 vaccination sites.
- From staff reports
-
ANNIVERSARY - Ed and Doris Wheeling of Chapmanville will mark their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday. Cards may be sent to the couple at 9209 Fauncetown Rd., Titusville, 16354.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
Chief deputy sheriff will seek Forest sheriff nod
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners presented updates on vaccine distribution in the county and broadband access at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Republican state lawmakers from the area aren't happy with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday voted to approve a $25,000 allotment and $2,000 for vehicle insurance for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.
- From staff reports
-
BUTLER - Butler Health System said it continues to deploy vaccine clinics, including in Clarion, and that appointments are limited by doses received from the state Department of Health:
- From staff reports
-
The Welker & Maxwell Store at 2 E. First St. in Oil City was built in 1889, and the three-story brick building offered a wide range of merchandise until the store closed in 1984.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended the Jan. 27 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Investor buys big OC buildings
-
Interior of Log Cabin Restaurant 'burnt out'
-
Sandy Lake woman suspected as 'Pink Hat Lady' at D.C. riot
-
Fire destroys Seneca home
-
Sandy Lake woman in custody
-
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
-
1 flown after Franklin crash
-
Franklin man killed in crash
-
Woman hit by vehicle is Franklin official
-
UPDATE: Route 322 reopened in Venango County
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Cranberry 1 BR, incl w/s/g/wash/dryer, central air, 3 sta…
Gatesman Auto Body. Now Hiring Auto Body Tech. Full Time.…
Reward for return of 2 chain saws, gas cans & other l…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Debora…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Hunter Biden's memoir 'Beautiful Things' out in April
-
Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial
-
Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House
-
WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
-
Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case
-
Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'
-
El Salvador kept paying DC lobbyist after claim he was fired
-
Himalayan glacier disaster highlights climate change risks
-
Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced
-
EXPLAINER: How are the Myanmar protests being organized?