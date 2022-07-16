HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
The specimens will be forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The departments of Health and Environmental Protection strongly recommend that all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.
FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.