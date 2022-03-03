According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period decreased from the previous week.

The average number of daily cases, from Feb. 23-March 1, were as follows:

0
0
0
0
0

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.

Getting it right

The Artist’s Attic, located in the Venango County Co-op at the Cranberry Mall, will remain open when the store opens its primary retail site later this year in Oil City.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS attended the Feb. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher

Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…

PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts
PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 21 with 10 members weighing in.

Education in finances
Education in finances

Denise Beichner, through her job as teller team lead at Northwest Bank in Oil City, is accustomed to speaking with adults about matters of finance.

About People

JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…