According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of the region saw a decline or remained flat.

The average number of daily cases, from Oct. 19-25, were as follows:

Grove board hears report on school meal participation

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.

About People
About People

ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …

Church offers seminar for those in grief

  • From staff reports

Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin will hold a “Surviving the Holidays” seminar for people who need help navigating through Thanksgiving and Christmas after the death of a loved one.

Tri-county area's average gas prices barely budge from previous week

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area for the second consecutive week are basically flat from the previous week, but are above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week decreased by 3 cents to $3.96, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Husband's coaxing leads to woman's new toy store

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.

Correction

Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.

Children can 'Bowl With Heroes' today in Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.

PASSHE seeks more investment into students

  • From staff reports

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.

Getting It Right

In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.

AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery: