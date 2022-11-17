According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, nearly the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.

The average number of daily cases, from Nov. 9-15, were as follows:

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

TubaChristmas concert set Dec. 9

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.