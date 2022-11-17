The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.