For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.

The average number of daily cases, from Sept. 7-13, were as follows:

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

