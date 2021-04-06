HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot.

Phase 1B eligible Pennsylvanians include:

Clarion, Forest gas prices below region's average
Clarion, Forest gas prices below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week - for the most part - is below the western Pennsylvania average of $2.99, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

Food safety class scheduled May 8

  • From staff reports

EMLENTON - The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by the Penn State Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Scrubgrass Grange, 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People

  • From staff reports

100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…

Statewide trout season opens on Saturday
Statewide trout season opens on Saturday

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.

  • From staff reports

Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.