HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to provide funding to nursing homes, personal care facilities and other senior citizens' programs impacted by COVID-19, according to Sen. Scott Hutchinson, who supported the measure.
Senate Bill 1122 appropriates $507 million from Pennsylvania's share of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support programs and services for senior citizens, and $31 million for a one-time grant program for volunteer fire and EMS companies.