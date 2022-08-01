HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.

“It will take years for survivors to recover from the destruction of entire communities, and those who lost their lives will never be forgotten,” Wolf said in a news release. “Pennsylvania stands ready to assist now in the immediate aftermath, and in the weeks and months to come by providing whatever support we can.”

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

State sends search, rescue team to Kentucky

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.

Community News

Getting It right

  • Helen Fielding

An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.

About People
Community News

About People

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.