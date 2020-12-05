State to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
"It is with heavy hearts that we remember the tragic events that occurred at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, but we are also reminded of and inspired by the resilience, bravery and the indomitable fighting spirit of the Americans who gave their lives on that day," Wolf said in a news release.