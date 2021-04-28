State updates mask guidance

HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Today's CDC announcement allows those who are fully vaccinated the opportunity to spend time outdoors, in some situations, without wearing a mask," Beam said. "This is both welcomed and exciting news for individuals who are fully vaccinated and are at a significantly lower risk to serious illness from COVID-19.