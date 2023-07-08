HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it will maintain a statewide drought watch.
Although no county is in drought warning or emergency status at this time, DEP is encouraging residents and nonfarm businesses to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water use. Eighteen public water suppliers are asking for voluntary water conservation in their communities.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.