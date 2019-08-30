Stoneboro Fair in full swing

The Great Stoneboro Fair opened Wednesday for its 151st year. Thursday's activities featured harness racing and youngsters getting their animals ready to show. Kyle Bolon is pictured here driving Lindy Pretty Lady in the harness races. The first night of demolition derbies is tonight, and there will be several animal shows throughout the day. The second derby will be Saturday, there is a rodeo Sunday, and the fair will end Monday evening with a truck and tractor pull. There are dozens of food vendors, rides and many animal and home show exhibits. (By Richard Sayer)