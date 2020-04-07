Oil City
Here is this week's street sweeping schedule in Oil City:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 2:03 am
Oil City
Here is this week's street sweeping schedule in Oil City: