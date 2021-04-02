Franklin

The City of Franklin street department will sweep streets in the following areas next week:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.

Statewide trout season opens on Saturday
Community News

Statewide trout season opens on Saturday

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.

Community News

Feds warn about fake post-vaccine survey scams

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.

Community News

Project will restrict travel on part of I-80

  • From staff reports

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…

WEDDING: Hartle-Severa
Community News

WEDDING: Hartle-Severa

  • From staff reports

Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.