UPMC Northwest's free stoke support group for patients and families who have been affected by a stroke will meet at 1:30 p.m.Thursday, July 25.
The presentation, by Dr. Joseph Aylesworth, will focus on the role of chiropractic care in stroke rehabilitation. Education, support and other resources will be made available to participants.
The group meets the fourth Thursday of the month through October at Hoss's Steak and Sea House in Cranberry.
Registration is not required. For more information, people may call 677-1463 or (800) 422-8888.