The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …