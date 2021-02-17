Students' effort aids Victory House

- From staff reports
-
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin councilman to seek nomination
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Republican Committee announced it has unanimously voted to censure former Gov. Tom Ridge for "his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board members voted Tuesday to continue remote learning Fridays through March 12.
John Noel and Kathryn (Kathy) Bartlett of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
William E. and Gloria M. Griffin of Clintonville will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Christian Preschool
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin High School students will return to 100% in-person instruction beginning Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's List
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
- From staff reports
-
Blood drives
- From staff reports
-
Michael R. and Nancy A. Schneider of Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School
- From staff reports
-
EDINBORO - Edinboro University plans to open its campus in fall, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it, according to a university news release.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…
- From staff reports
-
Winter weather is in the forecast for northwest Pennsylvania over the next few days, and PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Lent starts this week with Ash Wednesday rituals, and the Office of Worship of the Catholic Diocese of Erie has announced new protocols that will be in place to ensure the day is observed safely.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will kick off its 2021 public nights and speaker series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Two popular retail businesses on Oil City's South Side were the I.R. Grimm Jewelers shop at the corner of State and East First streets and the Kohl & Tucker Furniture Store in the Masonic building.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries will reopen for public access today.
- From staff reports
-
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Baker Porter of Oil City will mark her 103rd birthday on Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District will return to full in-person instruction Monday, Feb. 22, according to Superintendent Lynda Weller.
- From staff reports
-
Offices in the Venango County Courthouse and other county buildings will reopen for public access on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Petition circulation
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street in the near future.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township is asking the Venango County Land Bank for some funding to help defray costs associated with the demolition of a house at the bottom of Seneca Hill.
- From staff reports
-
St. Patrick Community Food Pantry at 952 Buffalo St., Franklin, will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Rebecca Lander of Knox has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her "Tiny Libraries" project.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Schools delay, change to remote due to weather
-
Franklin native battling ALS is getting boost from friends
-
Ziegler rolls historic 300 game at Seneca
-
Arson suspected
-
Stimulus Q&A: Who gets $1,400 and when? Can my stimulus money be garnished for debts?
-
OC woman to turn 103 this week
-
Toomey's stance infuriates area Republicans
-
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
-
Interior of Log Cabin Restaurant 'burnt out'
-
Venango inmate charged after drugs found
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Job Postings One (1) School Police Officer Position: Empl…
Queen adjustable bed - fairly new - $1000 negotiable. Cal…
We thank all of you who were so supportive during the rec…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Complete Locksmith course with manuals & blanks, etc.…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Ziegler rolls historic 300 game at Seneca
-
Oilers win at home; McFarland sparks She-Wolves
-
Scholastic basketball
-
Adams sparkles as Knights rout Tigers
-
Scoreboard for 2-11-21
-
She-Wolves clip Vikings
-
Knights drain 17 treys in 88-58 rout of Grape Pickers
-
Scoreboard for 2-13-21
-
Oilers sweep Farrell; Knights drop pair
-
Knights slay Dragons
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango inmate charged after drugs found
-
Woman hit by vehicle is Franklin official
-
OC man accused of running from police
-
Man accused of threatening co-defendant in drug case
-
Man accused of strangling woman waives hearing
-
Cranberry Township crash
-
Thursday crashes
-
Woman facing more retail theft charges
-
Man hurt in crash
-
1 flown after Franklin crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder
-
Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains
-
At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game
-
Gina Carano fired from 'Mandalorian' after social media post
-
South Carolina considers breaking up public health agency
-
Herrera Beutler urges 'patriots' to talk about Trump call
-
The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories
-
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
-
Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on WH lawn
-
Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony