Students get Halloween safety lesson

Franklin state police trooper Michelle McGee met with kindergarten through second-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School to review important Halloween safety rules. Hands-on reminders for the students were emphasized as they prepare for the various trick-or-treat hours and festivities during Halloween. Students also did some trick-or-treat role playing as the safety rules were discussed. McGee provided copies of the rules to the students so they could be shared with family members. (Contributed photo)