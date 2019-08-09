Students graduate from nursing program

Fifteen students completed the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center and were honored at graduation exercises earlier this summer. The graduates include Corrie Aeschbacher, Hannah Breene, Lucia Brown, Tricia Calcaterra, Rebecca Coon, Meghan Emerson, Kassi Frawley, Jailia Guzzi, Kyra Kemp, Kerston Latchaw, Brittney McClellan, Jodi Pleger, Krystal Riddle, Madeline Rollant, and Alexis Wood. Participating in the graduation ceremony were Cynthia Cornelius, coordinator of the program; Kara Kauffman, administrative assistant; and instructors Alesia Brooks, Julie Cartney and Amy Kline. Krystal Riddle was recognized for highest academic achievement. Lucia Brown was awarded a certificate for perfect attendance and Corrie Aeschbacher, Meghan Emerson and Krystal Riddle were acknowledged for their participation in student governance.