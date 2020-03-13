Students help prepare Vial of Life kits

Local students, from left, Sophie Shadle, Shanee Smith, Hope Kellner and Alisa Lipinski joined Wesley Grange members in preparing Vial of Life kits that provide vital information for first responders. A Vial of Life decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The free kits will be handed out at a Wesley Grange open house on Wednesday and at the grange's annual buckwheat cake and sausage supper on Saturday, April 4. (Contributed photo)