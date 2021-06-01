Students learn about nature

East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn State Extension office and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Venango Democrats will meet Wednesday
Franklin Class of 1966
St. Mark Cemetery Association
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Ronald and Diana Lineman of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
David and Susan Faunce of Elmo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Suzanne and Francis Bean Jr. of Utica will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
June 1, 1999
TITUSVILLE - Titusville youths will celebrate World No Tobacco Day with a "Big Butt Clean-Up" on Wednesday.
The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.
Two line painting crews will work this week, weather permitting, around Franklin, Seneca and Oil City on routes 257, 8, 322, 62 and 417.
A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …
May 29, 1999
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania officials on Friday announced the state has had one of its mildest flu seasons on record. The season ended May 22.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,489 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,419 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,172 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Corinne Lloyd has been named valedictorian of the Keystone High School Class of 2021.
Reed Bell has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2021.
May 28, 1999
Terra Works Inc. of Clarion has been awarded the 2021 Safety Award for small companies from the National Utility Contractors Association of Pennsylvania.
Brock Jordan has been named valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2021.
Miller
Clarion TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 24, with 10 members weighing in.
Graduates
HIRED - Joseph Janidlo, a native of Franklin, is the new assistant manager at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin. Janidlo attended St. Patrick School and graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon University. He spent several years working at a museum in Chicago before retur…
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will hold four public hearings in June to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, doubling the number of opportunities the public has to directly voice feedback.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has outlined a plan to conduct a survey of county residents regarding their broadband service, or lack of it.
Of the 390 tri-county veterans who have died since last Memorial Day, 282 were from Venango County, 99 were from Clarion County and nine were from Forest County.
Book signing
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…
The Venango County Historical Society will offer tours of the Sibley mansion at River Ridge on Tuesday, June 8. The tours will begin at 3 and 6 p.m.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners this week signed a letter of support on behalf of the Clarion Blueprint Community for a community park and playground in Clarion Borough.
