Franklin High School students are moving forward on their mural project as they print their design for the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin.

Technology teacher Alyssa Mansfield has recently been working with her students to print the mural design.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

About People

TURNING 102 — Millie Grandelis will celebrate her 102nd birthday Monday, April 18. Cards may be sent to her at 1116 Allegheny Ave., Oil City.

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 215 East Bissell Ave., Oil City.

About People

RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.

Clarion mayor declares Native Plant Month

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring April as Native Plant Month in recognition of the importance of native plants for a healthy, thriving ecosystem.

Casey co-sponsors bill to help rural hospitals

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.