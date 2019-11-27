Students visit McClintock Well

Students in the gas and oil technician program at Venango Technology Center were able to gain hands-on experience with oil production at the historical McClintock Well. The well in Rouseville is the oldest producing oil well in the world. Under the direction of program instructor Ryan Lehnortt, 37 students were instructed in well tending practices and maintenance, pipe threading and fitting, tank calculations and measurements, as well as general theories and techniques in the oil industry's progression and modernization. Not only were the students able to work with modern tools to prepare the well for oil production, but they observed remnants of original oil boom equipment that remain at the well location. (Contributed photo)
